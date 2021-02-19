Dist admin inspects fruit, vegetable markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration officers on Friday visited fruit and vegetable markets to review arrangements and prices of daily use items.

According to spokesperson for district administration, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi visited Singhpura fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the auction process there.

He directed the officials of market committee to improve sanitation arrangements in the market and remove encroachments on daily basis.

He also directed the shopkeepers for displaying price lists at their shops on prominent places.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (City) Fizan Ahmed visited fruits and vegetable market Allama Iqbal zone to review the arrangements and inspected the auction process of fruits and vegetables.

The AC checked the quality of fruits and vegetable being sold on stalls. He also reviewed the implementation of government announced rates and checked display of rate list at shops.