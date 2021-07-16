UrduPoint.com
District Admin To Plant Over 3.247 Mln Saplings Under 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:01 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Punjab Government would plant over 3.247 million saplings under 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar,' monsoon plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Punjab Government would plant over 3.247 million saplings under 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar,' monsoon plantation campaign.

According to a district administration spokesperson, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi on July 12 launched the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at Gymkhana Club.

The Punjab government had issued a schedule for June 28 to August 01 for the program 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' under which public sector water tanks were also being cleaned besides changing filters of water filtration plants in the district.

She informed that a special plantation campaign titled 'Hur Bashar Aik Shajar' launched here to plant maximum saplings in the district.

A special cleanliness program would be finalized for 'Eid ul Azha' which would start from July 19, she said adding, eidgahs would be cleaned besides proper arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals during Eid holidays.

The performance of all the departments concerned would be monitored on daily basis.

The citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints, she added.

