District Agriculture Task Force to meet on June 29

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting of District Agriculture Task Force and Advisory Committee of Bahawalpur District would be held on June 29 in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur office.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed would chair the meeting.

The meeting will discuss various issues related to agriculture. The meeting will review steps taken for stopping fake pesticides. The meeting will also discuss the suggestions put forward by the District Agriculture Advisory Committee. Officer of Agriculture Department and other concerned departments will attend the meeting.