UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Agriculture Task Force To Meet On June 29

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

District Agriculture Task Force to meet on June 29

A meeting of District Agriculture Task Force and Advisory Committee of Bahawalpur District would be held on June 29 in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting of District Agriculture Task Force and Advisory Committee of Bahawalpur District would be held on June 29 in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur office.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed would chair the meeting.

The meeting will discuss various issues related to agriculture. The meeting will review steps taken for stopping fake pesticides. The meeting will also discuss the suggestions put forward by the District Agriculture Advisory Committee. Officer of Agriculture Department and other concerned departments will attend the meeting.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur June

Recent Stories

Economy not to run on Benami accounts, TTs: Hammad ..

7 seconds ago

China Ready to Develop Military Relations With Nor ..

10 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Notes Progress on Syrian ..

14 seconds ago

Double suicide blasts wound nine in Tunisia capita ..

19 seconds ago

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

33 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.