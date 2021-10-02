Distt admin opens another wholesale point at grain market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration has opened another ' wholesale point at grain market to extend maximum relief to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has opened another ' wholesale point at grain market to extend maximum relief to masses.

Deputy commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the wholesale point here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Amir Karim said that the sale of sugar, ghee, pulses and other commodities has been stated on cheaper rates at wholesale point.

He said that provincial government has given task to provide relief to masses and added that implementation on government rates was being ensured across the district.

The purpose of wholesale point was to maintain prices in open market.

Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair gave briefing to DC.

It's worth mentioning here that district administration has set up first wholesale point at fruits and vegetable market.