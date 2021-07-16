Distt admin set up six temporary cattle markets in distt:DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday said that the district administration has set up six temporary cattle markets across the district to facilitate masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday said that the district administration has set up six temporary cattle markets across the district to facilitate masses.

During his visit of different cattle markets here, the deputy commissioner said that the temporary cattle markets have been set up at New General Bus Stand Jahanian Bypass, Molapur canal Kabirwala, Bus Stand Abdul Hakeem, Bus stand no 2 Talamba, Mian Channu Bypass and Jahanian to facilitate masses near their residence.

He directed officers concerned to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) and set up vaccination camps at these temporary cattle markets. He also directed the health and livestock department to provide maximum facilities to visitors and proper arrangement of lighting the markets. He asked officers to make comprehensive cleanliness arrangements at the markets.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the sale and purchase of cattle outside these markets and city areas would not be tolerated.