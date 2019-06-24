UrduPoint.com
Divisional Agriculture Task-force To Meet On June 27

Divisional Agriculture Task-force to meet on June 27

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting of Divisional Agriculture Task Force and Advisory Committee of Bahawalpur Division would be held on June 27 in the Committee Room of Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal would chair the meeting. The meeting will discuss various issues related to agriculture. Officers for Agriculture Department and other concerned departments will attend the meeting.

Your Thoughts and Comments

