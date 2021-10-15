DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

The Parks and Services department of district municipal corporation (DMC) Korangi Friday launched a plantation campaign to develop greenery across the district here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Parks and Services department of district municipal corporation (DMC) Korangi Friday launched a plantation campaign to develop greenery across the district here.

Korangi Administration will perform plantation along the streets and in the green belts from the Coast Guard Chowrangi to Ibrahim Haideri, said a statement here today.

The Parks and Services would plant 500 palm trees while it will gradually take appropriate measures to develop greenery throughout the district Korangi.