Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins to facilitate cattle farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar on Tuesday said double shift has been initiated at Veterinary Hospital, tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala to facilitate cattle farmers for treatment of animals.

Livestock played an important role in uplift of socio-economic condition of cattle farmers, he told APP.

He said there was dire need to strengthen the veterinary services to provide relief to the cattle breeders. Therefore, in the first phase, only one veterinary hospital in the tehsil was being shifted to a double shift service.

Uninterrupted provision of veterinary services for livestock and pets would be ensured, he said, adding that vaccination services towards the pet would also be provided in the hospital.