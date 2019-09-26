UrduPoint.com
Dr Azeem Appointed As Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:12 PM

The government Thursday appointed Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan as chairman of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) prior to this he was serving as Member Planning Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The government Thursday appointed Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan as chairman of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) prior to this he was serving as Member Planning Commission of Pakistan.

A notification issued by Establishment Division here said Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan distinguished himself as a thorough professional, a diligent and hardworking agriculture scientist, having a firm grip on Agriculture Research and administrative affairs.

Presently, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan was serving as Member Planning Commission of Pakistan. In his professional career, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan has worked as Director General, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and since taking over the charge as DG, NARC, he played a leading role in various ways to boost NARC.

Under his Administrative control, the NARC earned a name and is engaged in modern research technologies and problem-oriented research objectives in the field of Agricultural Research & Development.

Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan also remained Dean/ Rector of Pakistan Institute of Advanced Studies in Agriculture (PARC-PIASA) and also a member of High Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) Steering Committee of FAO since 2015 to-date.

As a research manager, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan's main responsibility lies in the interaction with policy makers, international centers and development partners for planning research and development activities in high priority areas.

