Drain out rain water to let cotton plants breathe, says expert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood urged farmers on Friday to immediately drain rainwater out of their cotton fields to enable plants breathe and get food to nurture.

In a post-rain advisory, the director said that cotton was a sensitive plant and farmers should not keep rainwater standing in their fields for more than 24 hours.

Otherwise, he warned, plants roots would no more be breathing and absorbing food that would trigger decay and may ultimately cause plant's death.

In case of absence of drainage facility, water be drained out to a nearby field.

The expert said that farmers should also pay full attention to removing weeds and perform hoeing pleading that weeds share food and water and cause 30-40 per cent production loss.

He added that weeds also serve as habitat for enemy pests.

He advised farmers to perform pest scouting twice a week and apply spray after consulting experts when the pest incidence reaches economic threshold level (ETL).