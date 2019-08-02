UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drain Out Rain Water To Let Cotton Plants Breathe, Says Expert

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:56 PM

Drain out rain water to let cotton plants breathe, says expert

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood urged farmers on Friday to immediately drain rainwater out of their cotton fields to enable plants breathe and get food to nurture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood urged farmers on Friday to immediately drain rainwater out of their cotton fields to enable plants breathe and get food to nurture.

In a post-rain advisory, the director said that cotton was a sensitive plant and farmers should not keep rainwater standing in their fields for more than 24 hours.

Otherwise, he warned, plants roots would no more be breathing and absorbing food that would trigger decay and may ultimately cause plant's death.

In case of absence of drainage facility, water be drained out to a nearby field.

The expert said that farmers should also pay full attention to removing weeds and perform hoeing pleading that weeds share food and water and cause 30-40 per cent production loss.

He added that weeds also serve as habitat for enemy pests.

He advised farmers to perform pest scouting twice a week and apply spray after consulting experts when the pest incidence reaches economic threshold level (ETL).

Related Topics

Multan Water May Cotton Share

Recent Stories

PITB-SED Launch HRMS to ease Promotions, Transfer, ..

5 minutes ago

Illegal constructions in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boa ..

24 seconds ago

Prime Minister for establishment, promotion of eco ..

26 seconds ago

KP govt announces increase in amount of Shuhada pa ..

30 seconds ago

Air-Conditioners from residential units inside Kar ..

32 seconds ago

Sanjrani's vote win shows members' trust in his le ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.