Draw held to provide free pheromone traps to farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A draw was held here Monday at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak for providing free pheromone traps to farmers to save cotton crop from pink bollworm attack

The DC said on the occasion that after providing free pheromone traps, these should be strictly monitored.

He said that action should be taken against those involved in selling spurious agriculture inputs.

He said that a crackdown had already been ordered against those dealing in fake pesticides, fertilizers and seeds. He added that strict action would be taken against such elements.

He said that research work to eliminate pink bollworm and developing quality cotton seed should be expedited.

Deputy Director Agriculture Manzoor Ahmad said that pheromone traps worth Rs 200,000 were being provided to farmers free and each set was meant for a 50-acre block.

He said that farmers were also getting subsidies on different fertilizers. He said that cotton had been sown on a area of 395,000 acres in Multan.

MPAs Saleem Labar and Sabeen Gul Khan underlined the need for result-oriented research work to develop new cotton varieties.