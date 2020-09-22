Drip irrigation helps overcome water scarcity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The drip irrigation can help not only in overcoming water scarcity but also increase crop project from 20 per cent to 100 per cent.

A spokesman for the On-Farm Water Management (OFWM) Agriculture Department on Tuesday said:" We are using 93 per cent share of available water for agriculture purposes, therefore, we should use it judiciously with the help of the latest technologies, including drip irrigation.

He said that under drip irrigation system, water was supplied to roots of plants in the form of well calculated and required drops which was quite enough to fulfill water needs of the plant for its optimum growth.

He said the government was striving hard to promote drip irrigation system by providing the maximum subsidy as drip irrigation could save water to bring unclaimed land under plough.

He said the government was providing 50 per cent subsidy on installation of solar system for drip irrigation.

To a question, he explained benefits of drip irrigation system and said that this system helpedthe salts to move deep into the soil which was easily absorbed by roots of the plant.