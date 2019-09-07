UrduPoint.com
Drip Irrigation System Vital For Agriculture

Sat 07th September 2019

Drip irrigation system vital for agriculture

Use of modern drip irrigation system enables farmers to effectively provide water and fertilizer to the crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Use of modern drip irrigation system enables farmers to effectively provide water and fertilizer to the crop .

Agriculture (Planning) Additional Secretary Abaid Ullah said this during a meeting in which representatives of the World Bank briefed him about the project aimed at increasing the yielding capacity of "Aabpash Zarat in Punjab" at civil secretariat on Friday.

He said growers must be motivated towards drip irrigation system so that challenges related to weather change could be handled besides ensuring food self-sufficiency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the representatives of the World Bank briefed the additional secretary about the project aimed at increasing the yielding capacity of "Aabpash Zarat in Punajb".

The team briefed the secretary regarding all the aspects of the project.

