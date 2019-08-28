'Dusky cotton bug most damaging for cotton crop'

Dusky cotton bug is most damaging insect for cotton crop as it can cause up to 40 percent loss in the yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:Dusky cotton bug is most damaging insect for cotton crop as it can cause up to 40 percent loss in the yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said Wednesday that dusky cotton bug, which reproduces five times a year, not only reduces cotton yield but also badly damages its quality.

"Dusky cotton bug eats up leaves of the cotton plant to get moisture. It also damages seeds of cotton to cause loss up to 15 percent".

This bug gets mushroom growth during October and growers should take precautionary measures to eliminate this insect and use recommended pesticides,he added.