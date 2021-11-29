E-filing, office automation system launched in Agri deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zaffar on Monday said that E-filing and office automation system has been launched in agriculture department as pilot project under the practical steps towards digitalization of officer system in South Punjab Secretariat.

Presiding over a meeting here, the additional chief secretary said the digitalization system would be beneficial for the people. He said that digitalization of office system was need of the hour to meet the latest technological requirements.

He directed the officers concerned to get health, education, Planning and development and local government departments onboard for new digitalization system. He said that E-filing and office automation system would be launched soon at S&GAD, Home and livestock departments.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel said that pilot project has been launched in the agriculture department and focal person has been nominated for monitoring of the new system.

He said that master trainer has been appointed for training of staff regarding the new system.

He said that message system for information regarding e-file has also been started in the agriculture department and added that technical bid has been opened for procurement of IT equipments. He said that financial bid has been sought on December-6 for procurement of IT equipments for the E-filing and Office Automation project.

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Additional Secretary Coordination Rana Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Secretary Finance Zahid Ikram and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.