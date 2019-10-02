UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Lentil Cultivation Suggested

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:54 PM

Early lentil cultivation suggested

Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Lentil immediately and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Lentil immediately and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Wednesday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009 etc.

for getting maximum production.

"The best time for lentil cultivation in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Gar, DG Khan and their peripheral areas is from 1st October to 15th November whereas it should be cultivated in other irrigated areas from 15th October to 15th November" he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Gar Gujrat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum October November From Best

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

14 minutes ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

40 minutes ago

Pompeo, Di Maio Discuss Libya, Aim to Work for Cea ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistan extends invitation to Taliban Political C ..

13 seconds ago

Mine owners asked to pay damages for houses of Tar ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.