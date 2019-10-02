Early lentil cultivation suggested

Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Lentil immediately and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Lentil immediately and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Wednesday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009 etc.

for getting maximum production.

"The best time for lentil cultivation in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Gar, DG Khan and their peripheral areas is from 1st October to 15th November whereas it should be cultivated in other irrigated areas from 15th October to 15th November" he said.