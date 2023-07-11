Open Menu

ECNEC Okays Solarization Of Agriculture Tube Wells

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:12 PM

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

This project is to enhance agricultural productivity through clean and green energy by converting the existing 100,000 tube wells into solar system.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved solarization of agriculture tube wells in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan at a cost of over 377 billion rupees in three years.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, gave this approval. Phase-I of the project will comprise 90 billion rupees including 30 billion of Public Sector Development Programme and equivalent share by provincial governments as well as beneficiary farmers for current fiscal year.

This project is to enhance agricultural productivity through clean and green energy by converting the existing 100,000 tube wells into solar system.

Besides, the forum approved Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication" at a cost of 1,784.90 million, making Pakistan polio free country.

The council further approved evacuation of power from 800 MW Mohmand Dam to the National Grid at a cost of over 14 billion rupees.

The ECNEC gave approval to construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station, costing over 34 billion rupees.

The forum also consented "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Industrial Support Project” in Bajur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, and erstwhile frontier regions at a cost of 110.700 million rupees. The project will be completed in two phases by 2031.

The ECNEC also considered a revised PC-I of on-going project of Sindh Government titled "Sindh Solar Energy Project" at a cost of over 27 billion rupees. This on-going project will improve energy security and fulfill Pakistan's international commitments on climate change.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad North Waziristan South Waziristan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Ishaq Dar Agriculture Road Dam From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

28 minutes ago
 185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

43 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

1 hour ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

3 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

3 hours ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture