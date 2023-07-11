ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

(@Abdulla99267510)

This project is to enhance agricultural productivity through clean and green energy by converting the existing 100,000 tube wells into solar system.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved solarization of agriculture tube wells in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan at a cost of over 377 billion rupees in three years.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, gave this approval. Phase-I of the project will comprise 90 billion rupees including 30 billion of Public Sector Development Programme and equivalent share by provincial governments as well as beneficiary farmers for current fiscal year.

Besides, the forum approved Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication" at a cost of 1,784.90 million, making Pakistan polio free country.

The council further approved evacuation of power from 800 MW Mohmand Dam to the National Grid at a cost of over 14 billion rupees.

The ECNEC gave approval to construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station, costing over 34 billion rupees.

The forum also consented "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Industrial Support Project” in Bajur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, and erstwhile frontier regions at a cost of 110.700 million rupees. The project will be completed in two phases by 2031.

The ECNEC also considered a revised PC-I of on-going project of Sindh Government titled "Sindh Solar Energy Project" at a cost of over 27 billion rupees. This on-going project will improve energy security and fulfill Pakistan's international commitments on climate change.