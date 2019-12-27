UrduPoint.com
Eco-farming Model Of China Good To Increase Yield Of Crops: Pakistan China Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:25 PM

Eco-farming model of China good to increase yield of crops: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan urged the government to adopt Eco-farming model of China for increasing agricultural yields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan urged the government to adopt Eco-farming model of China for increasing agricultural yields.

He said this while introducing the Chinese Cultivation Model of "Eco-Farming" in PCJCCI think-tank session held on Friday, said a press release issued here.

He emphasised to get benefit of Chinese friendship also in the field of agriculture.

The PCJCCI president said, Chinese cultivation model involved usage of hybrid seeds, better water management, a role of government for ensuring effective safety and support mechanisms such as making a reservoir of food grain and also public-private partnerships to overcome the future food crisis.

Zarak Khan said: " Chinese Model of Eco-Farming ensures healthy farming and healthy food for today and tomorrow." Salahuddin Hanif, and Executive Committee Members of PCJCCI also attended the session.

