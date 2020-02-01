UrduPoint.com
Economy Cannot Develop In A Skewed Political System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:55 PM

All the efforts to boost agricultural and industrial production during the last few decades have not produced desired results due to a skewed political system in the country, a business leader said Saturday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) (Online): All the efforts to boost agricultural and industrial production during the last few decades have not produced desired results due to a skewed political system in the country, a business leader said Saturday.Experience has proved that the economy cannot perform unless the country has an improved political system, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.He said that people of Pakistan are forced to consume the world's costliest sugar and priciest flour on false pretexts which is a glaring example of misuse of authority by political class.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that our electoral system is mother of all the ills, it has crowded out real representatives of the masses to pave the way for millionaires and billionaires.

The people from the middle class and poor sections of society cannot think about participating in the elections due to its exorbitant cost and other problems, he observed.The moneyed class has hijacked the system, they get elected by spending tens of millions and get the best return on their investments in a short span thus making politics a profitable business.billion are doled out to politicians in the name of developmental works which if discontinued will discourage the billionaires from participating in elections and polluting the political system.

