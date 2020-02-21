Efforts afoot to materialize 'Dairy Milk, Meat City' project in Balochistan

The livestock industry of Balochistan is set to get a boost through public-private partnership as the provincial government has step up its efforts to materialize the plan of setting up the "Dairy Milk and Meat City" in Lasbela and Quetta

The provincial government has almost completed the feasibility of the project under which 3,000 hectare land allocated in Lasbela while 1,000 hectare in Quetta for establishing the "Dairy Milk and Meat City" in two major cities of Balochistan, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

He said multi-national companies such as Engro Fertilizer Company and Nestl� had also showed keenness for making heavy investment in the project, which was aimed at revolutionizing the livestock industry in the province.

Under the project, the government would install dairy milk and meat processing plants of global standards to uplift the livestock sector which remained neglected for a long time.

The development of livestock sector of the province was a top priority of the present government, he said.

The official said the project would pave a way for bringing significant improvement in the national economy.

He said a number of initiatives had been taken under the "Balochistan Livestock Policy", which was formulated to uplift the livestock industry in the province. A livestock expo had also been arranged last year to promote livestock in the province, besides attracting big investments.

For the first time in the history of the province, modern dairy farming was being promoted to encourage the farmers and investors to invest in the sector, he added.

He said the Modern Slaughter House on Eastern Bypass Quetta had been constructed with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank which would be fully operational shortly.

A leather processing unit would also be set up, which would not only cater the leather demand of the domestic market but also accelerate the development process in Balochistan, the official said.

He said that Balochistan government was planning to provide subsidies to the farmers, who were associated with dairy farming industry.