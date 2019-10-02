UrduPoint.com
Efforts On To Ensure Good Yield Of Cotton

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Non-availability of good cotton varieties and lack of effective pesticides are major challenges to get good yield of the crop.

Punjab (Task Force) Additional Secretary Rana Ali Arshad said this while presiding over a meeting held at Mango Research Institute on Wednesday.

He said that all stakeholders should play effective role in overcoming such challenges.

A comprehensive strategy for the next crop would be evolved in light of the applicable recommendations of the participants of the meeting, he added.

He said, like current season, next year all resources would be utilized to provide complete guidance to the cotton growers.

He said, "It is very much clear that insects have become resistant against pesticides." Pesticide industry must give recommendations to increase the effectiveness of pesticides so that after reaching a conclusion a joint strategy could be devised in this regard, he added.

On this occasion, suggestions were devised for good care of cotton crop till October 15.

More Stories From Agriculture

