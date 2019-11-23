UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts To Be Made To Protect Rights Of Farmers: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:48 PM

Efforts to be made to protect rights of farmers: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Saturday that development of agriculture sector was among the priorities of the present government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Saturday that development of agriculture sector was among the priorities of the present government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Farmers' Organizations here at Agriculture House.

The minister said with the sincere efforts of the incumbent PTI-government during year 2018-19, 650,000 tonnes of potatoes were exported which was 100,000 tonnes more than the previous year.

Nauman Ahmed said, "The government is taking measures to determine the rate of sugarcane as Rs 180 or 190 per maund." Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali briefed the meeting that this year the paddy yield was 4.27 million tonnes which was 0.37 million tonnes more comparing to previous year while maize yield was 6 million tonnes which was 0.6 million tonnes more than the last year.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Government Million

Recent Stories

France, Serbia handed wildcards for 2020 Davis Cup ..

2 minutes ago

Qawali night held at Greater Iqbal Park

2 minutes ago

West Brom and Leeds leave it late as they pull cle ..

2 minutes ago

Celtic thrash Livingston to edge ahead of Rangers

3 minutes ago

Higuain, Dybala score late to keep Juve top of Ser ..

10 minutes ago

Mourinho makes instant impact as Spurs beat West H ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.