Efforts to be made to protect rights of farmers: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Saturday that development of agriculture sector was among the priorities of the present government

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Farmers' Organizations here at Agriculture House.

The minister said with the sincere efforts of the incumbent PTI-government during year 2018-19, 650,000 tonnes of potatoes were exported which was 100,000 tonnes more than the previous year.

Nauman Ahmed said, "The government is taking measures to determine the rate of sugarcane as Rs 180 or 190 per maund." Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali briefed the meeting that this year the paddy yield was 4.27 million tonnes which was 0.37 million tonnes more comparing to previous year while maize yield was 6 million tonnes which was 0.6 million tonnes more than the last year.