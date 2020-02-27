UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of New Cattle Markets, Development Work In 15 Markets Approved

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:40 PM

The Board of Directors of Cattle Market Management has approved setting up two new cattle markets in Jabba and Noorpur Thal Khushab District and also approved Rs. 20.5 million funds for the development work in 15 markets of division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The board of Directors of Cattle Market Management has approved setting up two new cattle markets in Jabba and Noorpur Thal Khushab District and also approved Rs. 20.5 million funds for the development work in 15 markets of division.

The 22nd meeting of the company was chaired by Commissioner and Chairman Company Dr. Farah Masood. Additional Commissioner Syed Shahbaz Naqvi, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Director local government Abdul Hameed, MD Company Dr. Aftab Ahmed, DC's of three districts and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

She directed the administration to provide all the necessary facilities including shade, water, Toilets, ramps and others resources in cattle market. Commissioner said that since the establishment of the cattle Market Company the condition of cattle market better than before while the facilities have also increased.

On that occasion Managing Director Cattle Market Management Company Dr. Aftab Ahmed told the meeting that the company has achieved 60 percent of its revenue and was expected to achieve revenue beyond the set target.

The meeting allowed the chief finance officer and Managing Director to pay the salaries and nominal payments, while the managing director's contract extension was extended to the appointment of a new MD. The meeting was informed that transferring of cattle markets of Bhawal and Sillanwali tehsils in new place was underway where development work was being done. Commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to strictly monitor the cattle markets.

