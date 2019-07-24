UrduPoint.com
Excessive Rainwater Not Good For Cotton, Vegetables

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:52 PM

Punjab Agriculture department on Wednesday advised the farmers to transfer monsoon rainwater into paddy, sugarcane and fodder crops as the said crops tolerate excess of rainwater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department on Wednesday advised the farmers to transfer monsoon rainwater into paddy, sugarcane and fodder crops as the said crops tolerate excess of rainwater.

According to the agriculture department sources here on Wednesday, too much rainwater was not suitable for cotton and vegetables crops so excessive water must be drained out on immediate basis from these crops.

Sources further suggested the farmers to keep monitoring weather alerts so that irrigation plan for crops could be devised in view of that.

This year more rains were expected during monsoon season so farmers should adopt proper measures to manage rain water, sources added.

Sources further said monsoon season also leads to growth of weeds and the attack possibility of juice sucking insects also increases so growers must carry out pest scouting as per the recommendations of the agriculture department.

