Excessive Rainwater Not Good For Most Crops

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:19 PM

Excessive rainwater not good for most crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department on Tuesday advised farmers to drain out rainwater from crops which could not sustain excessive water for a longer period of time, especially cotton crop.

According to the official sources, some crops including paddy, sugarcane and fodder crops could tolerate excess of rainwater. They said excessive rainwater was not suitable for cotton crop and vegetables.

Sources further suggested that farmers should keep monitoring weather alerts so that irrigation plan for crops could be devised in view of that.

This year more rains are expected in monsoon season; therefore, farmers should adopt proper measures to manage rainwater, added the sources.

Sources said that monsoon season also leads to growth of weeds and the attack possibility of juice-sucking insects also increases, so growers must carry out pest scouting as per the recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

