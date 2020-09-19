Experts For Staring Canola Cultivation
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:52 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and should complete by October 20 to get maximum yield.
According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.
More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.