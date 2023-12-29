Open Menu

Experts Issue Guidelines For Kino Harvest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines for orchard owners on how and when to harvest kino, a citrus fruit that is widely cultivated in Punjab and boasts a contribution of almost 90per cent in the citrus family across the province

Agriculture spokesman, citing experts’ guidelines, said in a statement that the fruit should be harvested when it is fully mature and carries sweetness, 10-12 per cent Brix.

The fruit is grown almost in every district of Punjab and it was direly needed that it is properly harvested to lessen wastage to the maximum, the release said.

Kino takes almost 300 days for fruit maturity, however, traditionally it is considered ready when its colour turns yellow from green. Its sugar content or sweetness should be measured by refractometer and it should be 10-12 per cent Brix for harvest suitability. Harvest in this way improves fruit taste and its shelf life.

The fruit should not be plucked by hand, rather, a pair of scissors be used and be kept at a shady place or shifted to packing shed immediately.

Fruit should not be dropped on the floor to keep it physically in good shape.

