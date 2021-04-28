Experts recommend upto 5 time increase in tax on tobacco products

Experts from health and economy strongly recommended an increase of four to five times of the current tax rate on tobacco products to reduce the economic and health costs of tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Experts from health and economy strongly recommended an increase of four to five times of the current tax rate on tobacco products to reduce the economic and health costs of tobacco consumption.

They said that tobacco was annihilating 1.6 percent of GDP every year, thereby taking out Rs 615 billion from the economy as health cost.

They were sharing their views with the participants at the virtual launch of "Tobacco Tax Reforms Model in light of Health Cost Burden" organized by the Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) here Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, Country head Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK) Malik Imran Ahmad stated that the smoking-attributable direct cost was 8.3 percent of the total health expenditures, which amounted to 1.6 percent of Pakistan's GDP.

In comparison, the total tax contribution of tobacco industry which was Rs 120 billion in 2019, is only around 20 percent of the total cost of smoking. He further added that the current tax structure enables the tobacco industry to sell cheaper cigarettes.

Considering the economic and health costs of tobacco consumption, an increase of four to five times of the current tax rate is strongly recommended. However, as a start, it is imperative that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) raises excise taxes to meet the WHO's recommended threshold of 70 percent of the retail price of a cigarette pack.

He further added that the FBR must narrow the tobacco industry's tax maneuvering space by progressively moving to a single-tier taxation system. These reforms will effectively reduce tobacco affordability and save millions of youths from being trapped into an expensive life-long loyalty.

SPARC Program Manager Khalil Ahmed said that the low prices of tobacco products making them affordable for youth that cigarette prices in Pakistan were among the lowest in the world. The average excise tax share of 45.4 percent of the retail price is much lower than the WHO's recommendation that excise tax should be at least 70 percent of the retail price, he told and added that currently, the effective excise tax rate on cigarettes was still the same as it was 5 years ago due to no change in the federal excise tax and increases in nominal income and inflation. Due to such easy affordability, around 1200 children between the ages of 6 and 15 start smoking in Pakistan every day, he told.

In concluding remarks, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Secretary General Ch. Sanaullah Ghuman said that it was time for the policy makers to realize that the economic and health cost of tobacco consumption was higher than Pakistan's total yearly public health spending.

Adopting the tobacco tax reforms model will result in 219,000 fewer smokers; 3.8 percent reduction in smoking prevalence among adults; 6.4 percent reduction in smoking intensity among adults; and Rs. 19 billion in additional total tax revenue, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid, who was the guest speaker, shared that 30 million adults of over 15 years of age which was about 19.1 percent of adults were currently using tobacco in Pakistan. This consumption is the leading cause of deaths due to cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and cardiovascular diseases, she told. She shared the alarming statistic that in 2017, tobacco use killed an estimated 170,000 people.