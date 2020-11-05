Experts stressed for adopting modern cultivation methods

The speakers at a seminar stressed the need for improving wheat and oil- based agricultural products under PM's Agricultural Emergency Program was arranged by local Agricultural department here on Thursda

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The speakers at a seminar stressed the need for improving wheat and oil- based agricultural products under PM's Agricultural Emergency Program was arranged by local Agricultural department here on Thursday.

They also assured for inculcated important information about selecting standard seeds and using fertilizers for enhancing agricultural growth to the participants, mostly peasants thronged to attend the ceremony.

Guest speaker, MPA Shahida Ahmad Hyat said that Punjab government led by CM Punjab was doing the best in the development of agricultural field.

She asked agricultural workers to guide farmers after moving into fields. She directed authority concerned to hold stern action against dealers of selling fake pesticides.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Akram Malik stressed the growers to adopt modern cultivation methods to increase agri-based production for strengthening economy.

He said that farmers have to pay special attention on canola production. He said the government was giving subsidy to registered farmers up to 20 percent, and asking them to ensure good production after taking benefits from government's initiatives.