UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts Stressed For Adopting Modern Cultivation Methods

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:06 PM

Experts stressed for adopting modern cultivation methods

The speakers at a seminar stressed the need for improving wheat and oil- based agricultural products under PM's Agricultural Emergency Program was arranged by local Agricultural department here on Thursda

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The speakers at a seminar stressed the need for improving wheat and oil- based agricultural products under PM's Agricultural Emergency Program was arranged by local Agricultural department here on Thursday.

They also assured for inculcated important information about selecting standard seeds and using fertilizers for enhancing agricultural growth to the participants, mostly peasants thronged to attend the ceremony.

Guest speaker, MPA Shahida Ahmad Hyat said that Punjab government led by CM Punjab was doing the best in the development of agricultural field.

She asked agricultural workers to guide farmers after moving into fields. She directed authority concerned to hold stern action against dealers of selling fake pesticides.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Akram Malik stressed the growers to adopt modern cultivation methods to increase agri-based production for strengthening economy.

He said that farmers have to pay special attention on canola production. He said the government was giving subsidy to registered farmers up to 20 percent, and asking them to ensure good production after taking benefits from government's initiatives.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Guide From Government Wheat Best

Recent Stories

The United States And Pakistan Increase National E ..

43 seconds ago

Kiwi Lowe set for Ireland debut in Autumn Nations ..

2 minutes ago

Majority of Germans No Longer See United States as ..

2 minutes ago

UAE net investment in non-financial assets rose to ..

11 minutes ago

First ever Autism unit in Public Sector University ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia holds meeting wit ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.