Experts underscore need to restore natural agri cropping

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Experts at a seminar on paradoxical agriculture underscored the need to restore the natural agriculture cropping system with zero use of fertilizer and pesticides to reduce cost of production.

The seminar was organized by Office of Research, Innovations, and Commercialization (ORIC) here at new senate hall of the varsity on Friday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf (HI) while referring a Chinese philosophy of bio-healthy agriculture said an average landholding was not more than six kanals but they were earning a huge sum of profit by erecting two tunnels and applying vermi-compost as fertilizer.

He said today all new cropping models were stressing upon conserving the biodiversity that ensures soil, crop and human health.

Dr Mahmood Ahmad from LUMS endorsed the idea of paradoxical agriculture and said they calculated cost-benefit ratio and did a comparison between chemical and paradoxical agriculture that concludes an investment of 84 and 36 rupees against an income of Rs. 100 respectively in both approaches.

DG Agriculture Extension Dr Anjum Ali Butter, Director ORIC, Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, and Deputy Director ORIC Dr Abdul Rasheed Malik also spoke on the occasion.