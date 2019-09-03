FAC asvises farmers to give recommended dose of fertilizers to cotton crop till Sep 15

Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) Monday issued its ninth fortnightly advisory urging cotton farmers to complete application of recommended dose of fertilizers till September 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) Monday issued its ninth fortnightly advisory urging cotton farmers to complete application of recommended dose of fertilizers till September 15.

The FAC meeting, held at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan was chaired by CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mahmood.

Experts said that farmers who had not yet applied full recommended quantity of fertilizers till now should utilize remaining quantity of Nitrogenous fertilizers till September 15.

Dr Zahid said that September was critical for cotton and crop should not remain water stressed or short of fertilizers.

To increase number of fruit and weight of boll, farmers should apply 200 gram potassium nitrate, 300gm magnesium sulphate, 250gm zinc sulphate, and 250gm boric acid in 100-120 litres of water.

Spray should be avoided in case of expectations of rain in next 24 hours.

Farmers should apply pesticides only after consulting experts in case of pest attack.

To monitor pink bollworm, farmers should install 1-2 pheromone traps.

In case of noticing 2-3 bollworms per trap per night, farmers should apply suitable pesticides after consulting officials. Capsules in the pheromone traps should be replaced every fortnight.

Farmers should also monitor white fly and consult official for remedial measures.

Meeting observed that high yielding varieties, if face wilting, should have water standing in the field.

Heads of different wings of CCRI Multan including Dr Naveed, Dr Rabia Saeed and others attended the meeting.

The fortnightly advisory valid till September 15 and applicable for cotton farmers of all provinces.