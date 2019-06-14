UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAC Issues 4th Cotton Advisory Applicable Till 30th

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

FAC issues 4th cotton advisory applicable till 30th

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood chaired the fourth Cotton Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting here Friday and issued a set of guidelines for farmers for the next fifteen days till June 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood chaired the fourth Cotton Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting here Friday and issued a set of guidelines for farmers for the next fifteen days till June 30.

In a release issued here, the FAC advised farmers to complete sowing till June 30 if they have not done it so far.

Plant to plant distance should be maintained at six inches at the most to get desired number of plants. Water should preferably be applied in the evening owing to harsh weather conditions and land should get fertilizers in accordance with fertility.

The fields sown in April should get a bag of Urea per acre, however, in case of sandy soil, half bag of Urea be applied twice with a gap of fifteen days.

At flower stage, spray of 200 gram potassium nitrate, 300 gm magnesium sulphate, 250 gram zinc sulphate and 250 gram boric acid in 100-120 litres of water be applied.

To save the crop from sucking pests, farmers should use the seed treated with suitable pesticides.

According to a survey of the CCRI Multan, the cotton crop that has entered flower stage was at risk of being attacked by pink bollworm. Farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and instal 1-2 pheromone traps per acre to tackle pink bollworm threat.

Flowers other than cotton or 'Madhani' like flowers be immediately removed from the field. In case of intense attack of pink bollworm, farmers should apply suitable spray after consulting officials.

Heads of different wings of the CCRI Multan and scientific officers attended the meeting. The next FAC meeting would be held on July 5.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Weather Water April June July Cotton From General Motors

Recent Stories

Rs 300m allocated for Information & Culture in Pun ..

7 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 66 murder and narcotics ca ..

7 minutes ago

China Hopes Ufa Security Forum to Boost Ties With ..

7 minutes ago

Moldovan President Thanks UK for Backing New Gover ..

13 minutes ago

England v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

13 minutes ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for Hajj operation

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.