FAC issues 4th cotton advisory applicable till 30th

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood chaired the fourth Cotton Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting here Friday and issued a set of guidelines for farmers for the next fifteen days till June 30.

In a release issued here, the FAC advised farmers to complete sowing till June 30 if they have not done it so far.

Plant to plant distance should be maintained at six inches at the most to get desired number of plants. Water should preferably be applied in the evening owing to harsh weather conditions and land should get fertilizers in accordance with fertility.

The fields sown in April should get a bag of Urea per acre, however, in case of sandy soil, half bag of Urea be applied twice with a gap of fifteen days.

At flower stage, spray of 200 gram potassium nitrate, 300 gm magnesium sulphate, 250 gram zinc sulphate and 250 gram boric acid in 100-120 litres of water be applied.

To save the crop from sucking pests, farmers should use the seed treated with suitable pesticides.

According to a survey of the CCRI Multan, the cotton crop that has entered flower stage was at risk of being attacked by pink bollworm. Farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and instal 1-2 pheromone traps per acre to tackle pink bollworm threat.

Flowers other than cotton or 'Madhani' like flowers be immediately removed from the field. In case of intense attack of pink bollworm, farmers should apply suitable spray after consulting officials.

Heads of different wings of the CCRI Multan and scientific officers attended the meeting. The next FAC meeting would be held on July 5.