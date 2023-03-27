UrduPoint.com

Fake Pesticides, Weedicides Worth Rs 11.5 Mln Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Fake pesticides, weedicides worth Rs 11.5 mln seized

Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 11.5 million during a raid, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 11.5 million during a raid, here on Monday.

According to official sources, an officer of the agriculture department Shahid Hussain along with his team raided a warehouse near Industrial Estate and managed to seize 7998 liters of pesticides worth Rs 11.

5 million.

The sample was sent to a lab for analysis. Local police is investigating the incident. The seized pesticide was also handed over to police as case property.

