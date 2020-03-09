UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAO Conducts A Session For Agriculture Officials In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

FAO conducts a session for agriculture officials in Sukkur

The Food Agriculture Organization (FAO) Monday conducted one-day training session in order to train the agriculture extension field staff in terms of detecting the locust location by the operating e-locust application with coordination of agriculture extension department district Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The food Agriculture Organization (FAO) Monday conducted one-day training session in order to train the agriculture extension field staff in terms of detecting the locust location by the operating e-locust application with coordination of agriculture extension department district Sukkur.

Muhammad Afzal, a representative of FAO, informed the participants about current global positioning and what are the local issues etc, and also teaching about Locust-3 applications.

Director Agriculture Extension Sukkur, Rasool Bux Junejo told that what steps were taken to overcome this menace and what are the strategies that will be adopted in near future.

Additional Director, Agriculture extension, Sukkur, Abdul Qadir Dayo and Deputy Director of Agriculture, Muhammad Hussain Ujjan, Asadullah Bhutto, Imran Yaseen, Mumtaz Ali Malik, Asif Jawed Siddiqui as well as all agriculture officers and their filed assistants also participated in the event.

The WWF�Pakistan (BCI) team of district Sukkur has also participated in the same event under the supervision of Fida Hussain Mangi, the Coordinator WWF-P region Sukkur.

Muhammad Ali Daras, a representative of directorate of Federal Plant Protection, Government of Pakistan, shared his valuable views and appreciated the efforts taken by agriculture extension department Sukkur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Sukkur Same Event All Government

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

1 minute ago

Steps underway to empower women: Abdul Khaliq Haza ..

1 minute ago

Health Department bans recruitment from BS-1 to BS ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provides services ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan to Meet With Stoltenberg in Brussels - NAT ..

1 minute ago

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.