FAO conducts a session for agriculture officials in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The food Agriculture Organization (FAO) Monday conducted one-day training session in order to train the agriculture extension field staff in terms of detecting the locust location by the operating e-locust application with coordination of agriculture extension department district Sukkur.

Muhammad Afzal, a representative of FAO, informed the participants about current global positioning and what are the local issues etc, and also teaching about Locust-3 applications.

Director Agriculture Extension Sukkur, Rasool Bux Junejo told that what steps were taken to overcome this menace and what are the strategies that will be adopted in near future.

Additional Director, Agriculture extension, Sukkur, Abdul Qadir Dayo and Deputy Director of Agriculture, Muhammad Hussain Ujjan, Asadullah Bhutto, Imran Yaseen, Mumtaz Ali Malik, Asif Jawed Siddiqui as well as all agriculture officers and their filed assistants also participated in the event.

The WWF�Pakistan (BCI) team of district Sukkur has also participated in the same event under the supervision of Fida Hussain Mangi, the Coordinator WWF-P region Sukkur.

Muhammad Ali Daras, a representative of directorate of Federal Plant Protection, Government of Pakistan, shared his valuable views and appreciated the efforts taken by agriculture extension department Sukkur.