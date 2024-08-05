Open Menu

FAO Launches Transformative Project For Sustainable, Regenerative Rice Production

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:05 PM

FAO launches transformative project for sustainable, regenerative rice production

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized an inception workshop for the formulation of "Sustainable and Regenerative Management of Rice Production in Pakistan" at a local hotel here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized an inception workshop for the formulation of "Sustainable and Regenerative Management of Rice Production in Pakistan" at a local hotel here on Monday.

The project is generously supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) under its GEF-8 Food Systems Integrated Program (FSIP), according to a communique here.

Key stakeholders and experts discussed the project's ambitious objectives and strategies.

This innovative project aims to drive transformative change toward sustainable rice production landscapes in Sindh Province, one of Pakistan's major rice-producing regions.

By promoting inter-sectoral collaboration and integrated landscape management, the project seeks to foster cooperation among various sectors to manage rice production holistically. It also focuses on providing inclusive and sustainable agricultural finance for rice landscapes, ensuring that financial solutions support sustainable practices.

Rafique Buriro, Secretary of Agriculture Sindh, emphasized the critical role of rice in the region's and nation's food systems. He lauded FAO and GEF's initiative, highlighting the importance of finding efficient ways to grow rice, especially in the face of water scarcity.

"The shortage of water should not be a hindrance to achieving high yields. This project is a great step towards sustainable rice production in our region," he stated.

Dr Robina Wahaj, FAO's Office in Charge, Sindh Province, while speaking with the participants was thankful for the incredible representation from numerous departments. She added that the sustainable solution to food security is to target the entire value chain and FAO is striving to achieve better production, better environment, better health and better li

fe for the communities it is working with.

Representatives from academia, government departments of agriculture, irrigation, on-farm water management, agriculture extension, the development sector, and the Ministry of Climate Change. International and national experts, along with rice growers and exporters, also contributed to the discussions.

The sustainable management of rice production landscapes, along with the conservation of natural resources and ecosystems, is a central objective of the project said Dr Nazmul islam, a GEF Project Design Specialist, during the workshop. Additionally, the event emphasized knowledge management to facilitate the sharing and adoption of best practices in sustainable and regenerative rice production.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage United Nations Water Agriculture Hotel Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture