FAO launches transformative project for sustainable, regenerative rice production

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized an inception workshop for the formulation of "Sustainable and Regenerative Management of Rice Production in Pakistan" at a local hotel here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized an inception workshop for the formulation of "Sustainable and Regenerative Management of Rice Production in Pakistan" at a local hotel here on Monday.

The project is generously supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) under its GEF-8 Food Systems Integrated Program (FSIP), according to a communique here.

Key stakeholders and experts discussed the project's ambitious objectives and strategies.

This innovative project aims to drive transformative change toward sustainable rice production landscapes in Sindh Province, one of Pakistan's major rice-producing regions.

By promoting inter-sectoral collaboration and integrated landscape management, the project seeks to foster cooperation among various sectors to manage rice production holistically. It also focuses on providing inclusive and sustainable agricultural finance for rice landscapes, ensuring that financial solutions support sustainable practices.

Rafique Buriro, Secretary of Agriculture Sindh, emphasized the critical role of rice in the region's and nation's food systems. He lauded FAO and GEF's initiative, highlighting the importance of finding efficient ways to grow rice, especially in the face of water scarcity.

"The shortage of water should not be a hindrance to achieving high yields. This project is a great step towards sustainable rice production in our region," he stated.

Dr Robina Wahaj, FAO's Office in Charge, Sindh Province, while speaking with the participants was thankful for the incredible representation from numerous departments. She added that the sustainable solution to food security is to target the entire value chain and FAO is striving to achieve better production, better environment, better health and better li

fe for the communities it is working with.

Representatives from academia, government departments of agriculture, irrigation, on-farm water management, agriculture extension, the development sector, and the Ministry of Climate Change. International and national experts, along with rice growers and exporters, also contributed to the discussions.

The sustainable management of rice production landscapes, along with the conservation of natural resources and ecosystems, is a central objective of the project said Dr Nazmul islam, a GEF Project Design Specialist, during the workshop. Additionally, the event emphasized knowledge management to facilitate the sharing and adoption of best practices in sustainable and regenerative rice production.