- Home
- Agriculture
- News
- FAO launches transformative project for sustainable, regenerative rice production
FAO Launches Transformative Project For Sustainable, Regenerative Rice Production
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized an inception workshop for the formulation of "Sustainable and Regenerative Management of Rice Production in Pakistan" at a local hotel here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations organized an inception workshop for the formulation of "Sustainable and Regenerative Management of Rice Production in Pakistan" at a local hotel here on Monday.
The project is generously supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) under its GEF-8 Food Systems Integrated Program (FSIP), according to a communique here.
Key stakeholders and experts discussed the project's ambitious objectives and strategies.
This innovative project aims to drive transformative change toward sustainable rice production landscapes in Sindh Province, one of Pakistan's major rice-producing regions.
By promoting inter-sectoral collaboration and integrated landscape management, the project seeks to foster cooperation among various sectors to manage rice production holistically. It also focuses on providing inclusive and sustainable agricultural finance for rice landscapes, ensuring that financial solutions support sustainable practices.
Rafique Buriro, Secretary of Agriculture Sindh, emphasized the critical role of rice in the region's and nation's food systems. He lauded FAO and GEF's initiative, highlighting the importance of finding efficient ways to grow rice, especially in the face of water scarcity.
"The shortage of water should not be a hindrance to achieving high yields. This project is a great step towards sustainable rice production in our region," he stated.
Dr Robina Wahaj, FAO's Office in Charge, Sindh Province, while speaking with the participants was thankful for the incredible representation from numerous departments. She added that the sustainable solution to food security is to target the entire value chain and FAO is striving to achieve better production, better environment, better health and better li
fe for the communities it is working with.
Representatives from academia, government departments of agriculture, irrigation, on-farm water management, agriculture extension, the development sector, and the Ministry of Climate Change. International and national experts, along with rice growers and exporters, also contributed to the discussions.
The sustainable management of rice production landscapes, along with the conservation of natural resources and ecosystems, is a central objective of the project said Dr Nazmul islam, a GEF Project Design Specialist, during the workshop. Additionally, the event emphasized knowledge management to facilitate the sharing and adoption of best practices in sustainable and regenerative rice production.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Agri land degradation to be protected under master plan: Minister10 days ago
-
Registration of Kisan Card being carried out on first come first serve basis22 days ago
-
MoU signed to promote climate resilient agricultural practices in Pakistan25 days ago
-
Seed dealers get Kissan Card training at PSC seminar26 days ago
-
Awareness program for livestock farmers held28 days ago
-
275,000 farmers registered for CM Punjab's Kissan Card Scheme29 days ago
-
Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister1 month ago
-
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free1 month ago
-
Govt allocates Rs41.250 billion in PSDP 2024-25 for agriculture sector uplift2 months ago
-
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market2 months ago
-
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in country: Tarar2 months ago
-
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agriculture2 months ago