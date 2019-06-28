UrduPoint.com
FAO Organizes Agriculture Expo In Districts Kurram, Parachinar Of KP

Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:04 PM

FAO organizes agriculture expo in districts Kurram, Parachinar of KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in collaboration with USAID had organized a tow-day "Agriculture and Livestock Technology Expo" in two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was organized in Kurram and Parachinar district with main an aim to introduce the local farming community with the modern and innovative agriculture technologies for development of agriculture and livestock sectors of the province. Besides, it activity was also aimed at to enhance productivity to increase farm income and alleviate poverty from the rural areas of the province.

The expo was attended by more than 700 farmers and technology experts, which highlighted the potential of Pakistan's agriculture sector key players to the local community, by providing a platform for both the supply and demand side participants.

Private agriculture companies, technological suppliers, farmers and government officials explored new technology best suited to local environment and crops at the event.

To this effect, a large number of national input suppliers, service providers and technology companies also took part in the first of its kind event in Parachinar and Kurram District.

At the two-day expo, supply side partners demonstrated their products, tools and technologies and presented them to their demand side partners, which comprised of farmers, producers, and local suppliers.

The expo was part of the activities for the USAID funded project "The Horticulture Advancement Activity-THAzA." FAO's THAzA project, along with working to sustainably increase and improve agriculture production in the region, also strives to increase the productivity, profitability, and improve market linkages of local farmers.

Handouts with information regarding their technical innovations were also given to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief of party for the THAzA project, Dr Ihsan said that agriculture technologies coupled with the hard work of farmers would result in increase of agriculture production in Kurram.

THAzA project beneficiaries during the expo observed the latest innovations and tools used in other parts of the country, and were looking forward to piloting their implementations in their own practices.

FAO Representative for Pakistan Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi lauded the participation of farmers and said that there was a need to connect them to markets and service providers, to develop farmers' capacities, profitability, and provide more business opportunities to all in the agriculture sector, with careful consideration to climate resilient and sustainable practices.

She said that in future, women farmers and service providers will be targeted to bring a large number of women in agriculture and livestock farming business in order to make them economically stable.

FAO is implementing the five-year USAID funded Horticultural Advancement Activity-THAzA in Balochistan and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that will impact and improve commercial horticultural value chains with a competitive advantage in these provinces.

