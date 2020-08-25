UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAO Refurbishes 14 Veterinary Labs In Merged Districts To Improve Livestock Services

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:38 PM

FAO refurbishes 14 veterinary labs in merged districts to improve livestock services

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (FAO) has refurbished 14 veterinary diagnostic laboratories in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen capacities and improve livestock services in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (FAO) has refurbished 14 veterinary diagnostic laboratories in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen capacities and improve livestock services in the area.

These labs are refurbished with civil works and labs that are equipped with diagnostic tools and storage facilities to facilitate long-term storage of vaccines and solar energy to ensure the uninterrupted power supply.

FAO with support from United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) has completed the work on 14 labs at selected locations in Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts, said an official of FAO here Tuesday.

She said that FAO was also working in close collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of KP's merged districts and establishment of veterinary diagnostic laboratories were a part of the activities that will support diagnoses, control, and eradication of diseases in animals.

Specimens from animals that are suspected to have been affected by infectious and non-infectious diseases could be analyzed in the laboratories which would help detection of causative agents for timely diagnosis of diseases and treatment.

Similarly, fecal examination could be performed in these laboratories and proper anthelmintic drugs could be prescribed upon detection of parasites.

A healthy animal, free of diseases and worms have increased production, resulting in enhanced food security and livelihoods for the vulnerable communities.

"Modernization of the veterinary diagnostic laboratories play a critically important role in advancing animal farming in the newly merged districts, where advantages of modern technologies could not be accessed for decades," said Mr. Farrukh Toirov, Deputy FAO Representative in Pakistan.

FAO in coordination with Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) was also working to provide animal health and breed improvement services to the livestock farmers in the merged districts through a network of established veterinary institutions.

These institutions have been categorized into civil veterinary hospitals, civil veterinary dispensaries and artificial insemination centers where veterinary officers, veterinary assistants/supervisors are placed. The basic purpose of these institutions was to provide animal health services, artificial insemination and livestock extension activities in the target areas.

FAO with support from DFID has accessed approximately 42,000 households to resume agricultural production and restart normal economic activities and reduce poverty and economic inequalities through sustainable agriculture development in the targeted districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Drugs Agriculture United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Long-term threat to Mauritius ecology after spill: ..

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally moves up to 3,167,323, deat ..

3 minutes ago

More than 9,100 students return to Wuhan Universit ..

3 minutes ago

Two dacoits held in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Brian Lara impressed by Azhar Ali’s batting in t ..

15 minutes ago

Poll Finds Australians Back Stricter Measures to C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.