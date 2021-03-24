Farmers advised cotton sowing from Apr 1

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood advised farmers on Wednesday to start cotton sowing from April 1 for better produce of the precious cash crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood advised farmers on Wednesday to start cotton sowing from April 1 for better produce of the precious cash crop.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Zahid said that farmers should select fertile land with soil having capacity to absorb and retain water/moisture.

He said that saline,sandy soil was not suitable for cotton cultivation, however added that, "Cotton can be cultivated on beds on such soil with guidelines from experts".

CCRI Multan director advised farmers to level the land by laser land leveler before sowing for better water flow throughout the cultivated area in equal proportion. " It can save water by 25-30 per cent and increase produce by 15-20 per cent".

Dr. Zahid asked farmers to avoid visiting CCRI office due to SOPs of novel coronavirus and advised them to contact officials by phone or seek guidance from other means of communications including advisories published in newspapers and aired by electronic media.