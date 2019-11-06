Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop from pink bollworm

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Agriculture experts advised growers to conducted pest scouting two times in a week to save the cotton crop from pink bollworm.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, growers were advised to use recommended pesticides to save their crop from pink bollworm.

He said that during a survey, the attack of pink bollworm was witnessed on the cotton crop in Lodharan, Dunya Pur, Kehror Pakka, Ahmad Pur Sharqiyya, Yazman Mandi, Hasil Pur, Fort Abbas, Khan Pur, Liaqat Pur and Sadiq Abad, therefore, growers should remain vigilent from the pest attack.