UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised Pest Scouting To Save Cotton Crop From Pink Bollworm

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop from pink bollworm

Agriculture experts advised growers to conducted pest scouting two times in a week to save the cotton crop from pink bollworm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Agriculture experts advised growers to conducted pest scouting two times in a week to save the cotton crop from pink bollworm.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, growers were advised to use recommended pesticides to save their crop from pink bollworm.

He said that during a survey, the attack of pink bollworm was witnessed on the cotton crop in Lodharan, Dunya Pur, Kehror Pakka, Ahmad Pur Sharqiyya, Yazman Mandi, Hasil Pur, Fort Abbas, Khan Pur, Liaqat Pur and Sadiq Abad, therefore, growers should remain vigilent from the pest attack.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Fort Abbas Yazman Cotton From

Recent Stories

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

16 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

33 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) project handing ..

2 minutes ago

Chup Taazia procession concludes peacefully

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Has Checked Recent Reports About Terrorist ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant to Become Full ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.