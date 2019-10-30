UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Adopt Off-season Cotton Management Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Agriculture department has advised the growers to adopt off-season cotton management strategy to save next crop from the attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm)

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Mudassar Abbas told APP on Wednesday that pink bollworm goes in winter nap during November-December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon the off-season management to save next crops from attack of pink bollworm.

Giving further details, he said that the farmers should cut the branches of cotton crops nearer to earth up to January 31 and keep them in the sunshine so that Gulabi Sundi, its larva and eggs could die.

