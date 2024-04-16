Farmers Advised To Adopt Pre, Post Harvest Management For Wheat Crop
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM
The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to strictly adopt pre and post harvest management strategy for their wheat crop because it can help in saving 10 percent production
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to strictly adopt pre and post harvest management strategy for their wheat crop because it can help in saving 10 percent production.
A spokesman of Agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday that pre and post harvest management was imperative to save maximum production but unfortunately the growers did not bother to adopt this technique due to which more than 10 % share of the agri productivity was lost in the field or in the way to home or market.
He said that that Agriculture department had also activated its field staff to create awareness among the growers about the benefits of latest technologies so as to narrow down the gap between progressive and ordinary farmers in obtaining per acre wheat production.
“Our farmer is hard-working but he loses huge portion of his produce and bears colossal economic loss due to lack of pre and post harvest management techniques”, he added.
He said that the agriculture productivity could be increased up to 10 % if the farmers adopted pre and post harvest techniques. In this connection, they should also listen to agri bulletins on radio and television regularly or consult the agriculture experts who were available in all offices of Agriculture department, he added.
