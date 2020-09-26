Farmers advised to complete Barseem cultivation by mid October

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of Barseem (Trifolium Alexandrinum) by mid of October for a better yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department, Barseem is one of the most important fodders of winter season which is used to feed mainly cattle and buffaloes.

He further advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of Barseem including Sargodha-Ageti, Sargodha-Paccheti,Faisalabad-Paccheti, Super Berseem, Anmol and Misri,Masqavi, etc. to get a bumper yield.