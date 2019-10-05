Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation till Nov 15

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Growers have been advised to complete the cultivation of gram up to November 15 to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman of agriculture department while talking to APP on Saturday said the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is till November 10 while farmers in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it up to November 15.

He also advised the farmers to use approved varieties of gram including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop.