Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation by November 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of grams and complete it up to November 15 to get bumper crop.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, a spokesman of Agriculture Department said that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it up to November 15.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008, Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.