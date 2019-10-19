UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Complete Gram Cultivation By November 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation by November 15

Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of grams and complete it up to November 15 to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of grams and complete it up to November 15 to get bumper crop.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, a spokesman of Agriculture Department said that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it up to November 15.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008, Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Narowal November 2016 Best

Recent Stories

Japan to sign MoU with Pakistan to hire skilled Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris will have their freedom from Indian occu ..

29 minutes ago

10 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

U19 cricketer Abuzar Tariq fined for excessive app ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Blames Deadly Dam Co ..

1 minute ago

Teachers asked to pay attention towards character ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.