Farmers advised to complete Moong cultivation during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong from immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the Moong pulses are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but is also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.