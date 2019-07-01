UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Complete Moong Cultivation During July

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Farmers advised to complete Moong cultivation during July

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong from immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong from immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the Moong pulses are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but is also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.

