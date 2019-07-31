UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Complete Moong Cultivation Immediately

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to complete cultivation of 'Moong' immediately at late sowing could cause loss in production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to complete cultivation of 'Moong' immediately at late sowing could cause loss in production.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc.

over maximum space because its production played a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people, he added.

More Stories From Agriculture

