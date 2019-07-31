Farmers advised to complete Moong cultivation immediately

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to complete cultivation of 'Moong' immediately at late sowing could cause loss in production.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc.

over maximum space because its production played a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people, he added.