Farmers advised to complete Soybean cultivation within August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Farmers have been advised to complete cultivation of soybean within August for a better yield as late sowing badly affects the quality and quantity of crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension said here Tuesday that soybean was a cash crop which has high value in the market.

It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B, whereas, it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

He also advised to cultivate the crop at maximum space of land which would also play a pivotal role in lessening and mitigating their financial problems.

Therefore, growers should cultivate approved varieties of soybean,he added.