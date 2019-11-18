UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Complete Wheat Sowing By 30th

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:51 PM

The agriculture department advised farmers to complete wheat sowing by November 30 for the maximum production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The agriculture department advised farmers to complete wheat sowing by November 30 for the maximum production.

The cultivation after November 30 will cause low production and farmers will have to use more wheat seeds.

This was stated by Assistant Director Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon, in a statement issued here on Monday.

He suggested farmers to use 40 to 50 kilogram wheat seed in an acre and proposed farmers to sow recommended seeds only which was available with the Punjab Seed Corporation.

He said if farmers would sow wheat during December then they have to utilise more seeds which was nearly 60 kilogram per acre. The farmers could contact agriculture department officials for consultancy for pumper production of wheat.

