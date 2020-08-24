UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Cultivate Approved Varieties Of Sugarcane

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:46 PM

Farmers advised to cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to immediately prepare land for cultivation of sugarcane crop in September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to immediately prepare land for cultivation of sugarcane crop in September.

A spokesman of Agriculture Department said on Monday that the farmers should use latest technologies for cultivation of sugarcane crops as it gives bumper yield as compared to seasonal cultivation of sugarcane crop.

He said that approved varieties had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield.

Therefore, the farmers should prefer to cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane including CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc.

He advised the growers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. These varieties can give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.

