Farmers Advised To Cultivate Peanut During April

Published April 02, 2022

Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of peanut by April end

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of peanut by April end.

According to Dr Asif Deputy Director Agriculture Research Information Unit Faisalabad, 92 percent peanut is cultivated in Punjab, 7 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one percent in Sindh. Similarly, Rawalpindi division shares 87 percent of peanut cultivation in Chakwal, Jehlum, Attock and Rawalpindi districts.

He said that peanut was a cash crop especially for arid areas.

He said that April was the most suitable time for peanut cultivation, therefore, farmers should cultivate the crop over maximum space of land and complete its cultivation in-time as late sowing could affect the quantity as well as quality of grains.

He said that growers should use seed of approved varieties of peanut including Bari-2011 and Bari-2016 as these varieties had extraordinary potential to give maximum yield.

He said that farmers should use 12 kilogram (kg) Nitrogen, 32 kg Phosphors and12 kg Potash per acre at the time of peanut cultivation, whereas, 200 kg Gypsumshould be applied after 15th July when the crops was in blooming.

